Debrecen University students excel at national startup final, winning investment and business opportunities

Students from the University of Debrecen performed outstandingly at the national final of the Hungarian Startup University Program (HSUP), earning opportunities to bring their ideas to market. One team secured an investment offer, while another gained further business development support.

At the University of Debrecen, the two-semester HSUP course coordinated by the Innovation Ecosystem Center aims to provide practical knowledge about the startup world while awarding scholarships to students with the most promising ideas. These students also receive mentoring support at the university to help develop their projects. This spring, in the second semester of the course, the University of Debrecen contributed the highest number of ideas among all Hungarian universities.

The program concludes each year with a Demo Day in Budapest, where 15 of the most market-ready teams from across the 143 national university projects are selected to pitch before a jury of investors and startup experts. On July 3, the University of Debrecen was represented by four teams and eight participants: the team named LC Security received an investment offer, and McNeura Technologies earned further business development opportunities.

LC Security’s success is further demonstrated by their first-place win at the May idea competition organized jointly by the Innovation Ecosystem Center and the Faculty of Informatics. Their program focuses on protecting users from phishing emails, fraudulent websites, and scam phone calls. Each member of the finalist teams won an additional scholarship of 1 million forints.

Nóra Kovács and Ákos Kiss, staff members at the Innovation Ecosystem Center who supported the students throughout the program, emphasized their pride in seeing the results of the semester’s hard work, which was recognized by market experts at the final.

“The students from Debrecen were highly cooperative during the development of their business ideas. They listened to our advice, which brings them even closer to realizing their dreams,” they summarized.

The HSUP – Hungarian Startup University Program course will be available again from September at the University of Debrecen, including an English-language version, just like this year.

(unideb.hu)