Campus Festival 2025: one of the most anticipated international bands cancels their performance

We regret to announce that due to reasons beyond the band’s control, Life of Agony’s European tour has been cancelled, and therefore their planned performance at Campus Festival will not take place – wrote the organizers of the Debrecen-based festival.
The updated MBH Bank Rock Arena lineup for Friday, July 18 is as follows:
17:00 Omega Diatribe
18:15 Necropsia
19:45 Leukémia
21:30 AWS
23:15 Down for Whatever