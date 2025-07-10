Campus Festival 2025: one of the most anticipated international bands cancels their performance

We regret to announce that due to reasons beyond the band’s control, Life of Agony’s European tour has been cancelled, and therefore their planned performance at Campus Festival will not take place – wrote the organizers of the Debrecen-based festival.

The updated MBH Bank Rock Arena lineup for Friday, July 18 is as follows:

17:00 Omega Diatribe

18:15 Necropsia

19:45 Leukémia

21:30 AWS

23:15 Down for Whatever

The full 2025 Campus Festival program is available here.