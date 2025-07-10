Politics in Debrecen criticize CATL after alleged rape of 16-year-old girl

The entire city of Debrecen was shocked by the suspicion that a Chinese mid-level manager at the CATL battery factory allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl. “If this is true, it’s the most horrifying incident related to the battery factory in the city and the biggest shock for all of us,” stated Zoltán Varga, DK’s Member of Parliament for Debrecen, at a press conference on Wednesday.

He declared, “We don’t want to live in a city where this can happen, and I believe I can say that regardless of party affiliation. I stand before you today as a city politician and as a DK Member of Parliament because I want this to be the last straw.”

Varga announced that the Democratic Coalition (DK) believes no public money should be used to support investments based on guest workers, arguing there’s no need for them in Debrecen.

“We’re not just saying this because of this terrible case; everything points to it. We suffer the environmental damage, we’ll suffer water shortages, we won’t have jobs because guest workers are increasingly being employed, and now many are even afraid to let their daughters leave home.”

He stated that the left-wing believes these investments only harm the people, while only foreign investors can profit from them.

According to Zoltán Varga, the DK is necessary not only for a change of government in 2026 but also to ensure that after 2026, no such guest worker-based investments receive public funding in Hungary.

He emphasized that before the right-wing begins “race-based generalizations” and views every foreign guest worker as a rapist, he, as a left-winger, wants to state that this incident, and indeed all others, speaks against guest worker-based investments.

“According to the left, economic performance means nothing if Hungarian businesses aren’t prospering from it and Hungarian families aren’t making a living from it. Supporting foreign companies that employ foreigners is a distorted, right-wing economic policy step that must be ended by 2026 at the latest,” the DK representative stated.