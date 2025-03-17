There are plenty of rental apartments in Debrecen, yet prices keep rising

The number of rental apartments available across Hungary has increased, leading to stagnant prices—except in Debrecen, where rental costs have continued to rise.

In Budapest, the median rental price remains the same as a year ago, standing at 250,000 HUF in early March. Supply has grown by more than 20% year-over-year, which could influence prices, according to the latest KSH-ingatlan.com rental index. In Debrecen, the supply has surged by 116%, yet rental prices have still gone up, vg.hu reports.

While rental prices remained stagnant in most parts of the country and even saw a slight drop in Budapest (0.4%) from January to February, Debrecen has seen a different trend. Despite a significant increase in available rentals, demand remains high, causing rental prices to rise by 15% in just one year. The average rental price in Debrecen has increased from 200,000 HUF to 230,000 HUF, making it the most expensive county seat outside Budapest. In contrast, average rental prices in Győr stand at 190,000 HUF, in Nyíregyháza at 170,000 HUF, and in Szeged at 160,000 HUF.

(Debreceni Nap)