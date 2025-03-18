A bus stop in Debrecen will be closed for almost six months, affecting six routes

Road construction work will take place near the Szoboszlói úti Általános Iskola bus stop in the direction of Erzsébet Street.

During the construction period, from Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 09:00 AM until Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the end of service, the affected bus stop will be closed.

Since it is not possible to establish a temporary stop, the 19, 39, 61, 72, and 72A buses, as well as the 91A night service, will operate without stopping at the Szoboszlói úti Általános Iskola stop in the direction of Sámsoni út, Nagyállomás, and Déli Ipari Park, the DKV has announced.