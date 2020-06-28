The Power of Debrecen is Rooted in Education

Debrecen School District Centre organised a Teachers’ Day celebration in the Music School on 22 June 2020. Three teachers received the Award for the Future of Generations and 23 students got Excellence Awards in Kodály-Hall.

The Award for the Future of Generations was established by Debrecen School District Centre in 2017, and it is received by three teachers every year. This time, the award went to Attila Bögös, teacher of Ady Endre Grammar School, Gyula Szabó, Headmaster of Epreskert Primary School, and Mrs. Judit Szilágyi Fintha, Head of Public Education Department of the School District Centre. It was presented to them by Mayor László Papp and Mrs. Katalin Gyulai Papp, Director of Debrecen School District Centre. The two leaders also handed out the Excellence Award to 23 students: those of Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Grammar School of Debrecen, Fazekas Mihály Grammar School of Debrecen, Kodály Zoltán Vocational Secondary School of Music, Medgyessy Ferenc Grammar School and Vocational Secondary School of Arts, and Tóth Árpád Grammar School. The students achieved outstanding results in various fields: languages, arts and sciences.

