Fake rental ad targets tenants in Debrecen – here’s how to spot the scam

Fake apartment listings are becoming increasingly common on social media, especially in rental groups. A Facebook profile under the name “Aurora Roland” recently posted a suspicious ad in the group “Albérlet Debrecen” (Apartments for Rent in Debrecen), offering a “nice studio/one-bedroom apartment,” fully furnished, at an unrealistically low price with minimal deposit.

The wording of the ad itself raises red flags: it’s written in awkward English, likely a machine translation, and includes a generic backstory (“my husband and I are moving to a bigger apartment”) to appear trustworthy.

Google Lens exposes the scam

The apartment photos attached to the post can be easily reverse-searched using Google Lens. This reveals that the images originally appeared on completely unrelated foreign websites and do not depict any real property in Debrecen. The profile’s creation date (May 8, 2025) and its lack of social activity further confirm suspicions: this is almost certainly a scam account.

How to protect yourself from similar scams:

Use Google Lens or TinEye to check the origin of listing photos.

Never send money in advance to someone you don’t know—especially not to a foreign bank account or crypto wallet.

Always request an in-person viewing and insist on a proper rental agreement.

Always ask for a contract.

If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is—be cautious.

If you come across a suspicious post like this, or have already been affected, report it to Facebook and contact the police to file a report.