Service change on tram line 2 due to an accident

An accident occurred on tram line 2 near the Szent László Greek Catholic High School, resulting in changes to tram operations.

Trams on line 2 are currently running between the following sections: Nagyállomás – Szent László Greek Catholic High School – Nagyállomás and DAB Headquarters – Doberdó Street – DAB Headquarters.

Tickets already purchased remain valid even after transferring, but must be validated on each vehicle used.

Update:

The police investigation has been completed. Tram line 2 is running on its full route again!

(DKV)