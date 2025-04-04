Service change on tram line 2 due to an accident

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Service change on tram line 2 due to an accident

An accident occurred on tram line 2 near the Szent László Greek Catholic High School, resulting in changes to tram operations.

Trams on line 2 are currently running between the following sections: Nagyállomás – Szent László Greek Catholic High School – Nagyállomás and DAB Headquarters – Doberdó Street – DAB Headquarters.

Tickets already purchased remain valid even after transferring, but must be validated on each vehicle used.

Update:
The police investigation has been completed. Tram line 2 is running on its full route again!

(DKV)

Related Posts

To make money, a thief constantly threatened and blackmailed a retiree

Bácsi Éva

The students of Medgyessy High School successfully participated in the art meeting in Vojvodina

Bácsi Éva

A outbuilding was on fire in Hajdúnánás

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *