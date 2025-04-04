A young woman was fatally hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Debrecen – the driver may avoid serving prison time

The Debrecen District Court delivered a verdict on April 3, 2025, in the case of the defendant who hit a young woman at a pedestrian crossing in Debrecen.

The district court found the defendant guilty of negligently causing a fatal road traffic accident. As a result, he was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison, which was suspended for 3 years and 6 months of probation, and he was also banned from driving for 2 years and 6 months.

The essential facts of the case state that on August 14, 2023, around 5 AM, the defendant was driving a small truck alone in Debrecen at the permitted speed. At the time of the accident, the man was approaching a pedestrian crossing at 148 Böszörményi Street. However, due to his extreme inattention, he did not notice that the victim was crossing, and without braking, he hit her with the front left corner of the vehicle. The victim suffered such severe, life-threatening injuries from the powerful collision that she died at the scene. The defendant violated the traffic rules regarding pedestrian priority, which led to the accident and the victim’s death.

The court considered as an aggravating factor that the defendant had grossly violated a basic traffic rule, as well as the frequency of such offenses, while it took into account as mitigating factors the defendant’s clean criminal record, his factual admission of guilt, his remorseful behavior, and the significant time elapsed. The district court also considered as a mitigating factor that the defendant had held a driving license for over 40 years and had an impeccable traffic history.

The Debrecen District Court’s verdict is not final. The prosecutor has filed an appeal for a harsher sentence, while the defendant accepted the decision. The defendant’s lawyer has reserved three days to consider an appeal. The case will continue at the Debrecen Court.

(birosag.hu)

Picture: illustration.