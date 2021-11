On Saturday morning (6th November), in Püspökladány, at the crossroads of Bocskai and Damjanich streets, a truck and a car collided.

Local firefighters arrived on the scene soon after the accident.

An electrical switch cabinet was also damaged as a result of the collision. Professional firefighters from Püspökladány started the work and asked the electricity supply specialists for help in connection with the switch cabinet.

OKF