The disease caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus affects more and more people in Hajdúböszörmény. Nearly 200 new active infections were confirmed this week and 5 residents of Hajdúböszörmény are treated in a hospital.

Such a high number of infected people were last encountered in the city during Easter week, 2021. If you notice any symptoms in yourself, do not go to the community, contact your GP by phone – the city management asks.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay