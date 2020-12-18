MTEL, Telenor and Vodafone Registered for Frequency Band Auction

Hungary’s media and Infocommunications authority (NMHH) has registered mobile service providers Magyar Telekom, Telenor Magyarország and Vodafone Magyarország as participants in the auction procedure for the use of the 900 MHz and the 1800 MHz frequency bands.

NMHH announced on October 16, 2020 the auction procedure for the entitlements of frequency use of the 900 MHz and the 1800 MHz frequency bands that are currently in use and are due to expire in April 2022. The auction is expected to take place early in 2021. Announcing the step on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange listed Magyar Telekom noted that it currently holds 10 MHz and 15 MHz duplexes expiring on the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands, respectively.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Hungary and Delta Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement on working closely together to provide 5G-based services to companies committed to digitisation, involving as wide a range of domestic companies as possible primarily in the Industry 4.0 and Smart City service segments. More 5G networking collaborations are expected in the future, Vodafone Hungary Deputy CEO of Corporate Services István Király was quoted in the statement.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay