A cold front is coming this week, there will be some chance of precipitation

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the following days as well. On the other hand, the sunshine can be disturbed several times by clouds. The maximums are mostly around 30 degrees Celsius, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI on Sunday.

On Monday, the sun will shine for several hours in most parts of the country, but showers and thunderstorms may occur in scattered places – more likely in the Transdanubia and eastern counties. The wind will be lively in many places, and strong in some places. The lowest temperature is usually between 15 and 20 degrees, but in the northern valleys and sand ridges, the dawn may be cooler than this. The maximum values ​​are usually between 25 and 33 degrees, but it can be cooler in some western places.

There will be a lot of sunshine on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in South Transdanubia and Tiszántúl. In several places, the wind is getting stronger. The minimums are typically between 14 and 20 degrees, but it can be a few degrees cooler in less cloudy, wind-protected areas. In the afternoon, the air warms up to 25-31 degrees.

On Wednesday, a “cold vortex” may arrive in the region, as a result of which the formation of cumulus clouds may be stronger. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop. The wind will be lively and strong at times. By dawn, the air may cool down to between 13 and 20 degrees, in less cloudy, wind-protected places below 13 degrees. The maximums are between 25 and 30 degrees.

On Thursday, in addition to more or less sunshine, scattered showers are likely. At times it revives, the wind gets stronger in some places in the northeast. The temperature is usually between 12 and 18 degrees in the morning and between 25 and 30 degrees in the afternoon.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the sky will be mostly moderately to heavily cloudy. Local showers and thunderstorms may also develop.

On Friday, the air warms up from 12-18 degrees in the morning to 26-31 degrees in the afternoon.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature is likely between 13 and 19 degrees and the maximum temperature between 27 and 32 degrees.

On Sunday, the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13 and 19 degrees. The peak values ​​are between 27 and 33 degrees, the forecast reads.