István Csukás Dies at 83

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on István Csukás Dies at 83

Famous Hungarian author István Csukás has died at the age of 83.

The well-known and popular author of a number of children stories has died today at the age of 83.

István Csukás was born in Kisújszállás, in 1936. He was the oldest son of a poor smith. Csukás wanted to be a poet from the age of 17. Due to his poems and stories, he became well-known in Hungary in the 1960s. He wrote several tales and children stories, such as Mirr-Murr, a kandúr, Süsü, a sárkány or A Nagy Ho-ho-ho-horgász.

Source: 24.hu / wikipedia.org

Photo: MTI / Balázs Mohai

 

