István Csukás Dies at 83

Famous Hungarian author István Csukás has died at the age of 83.

István Csukás was born in Kisújszállás, in 1936. He was the oldest son of a poor smith. Csukás wanted to be a poet from the age of 17. Due to his poems and stories, he became well-known in Hungary in the 1960s. He wrote several tales and children stories, such as Mirr-Murr, a kandúr, Süsü, a sárkány or A Nagy Ho-ho-ho-horgász.

