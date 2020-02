A man killed his partner in Nagykereki (Hajdú-Bihar county) on 20th February, 2020.

In Nagykereki, a 57-year-old man alerted the police on 20th February, saying that he found his partner’s dead body in their home.

Police and the ambulance arrived on the scene, and after examining the body and the circumstances, they stated that the 38-year-old woman had been killed.

The 57-year-old man was arrested. Investigation of the case is still in progress.

