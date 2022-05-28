Hungarian Woman Who Killed, Dismembered Ex-Partner in Vienna Sentenced to 17 Years

A woman who killed and then dismembered her ex-spouse in Vienna back in February 2019 has been handed a 17-year prison sentence and banned from public affairs for ten years.

The court in Szolnok, western Hungary, convicted the woman for killing her partner in a Viennese apartment and transporting the dismembered body in a rental car to Hungary, where she hid the remains in an irrigation canal with the help of her mother, who received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years. The court said that the 30-year-old woman had admitted to killing her ex-partner but claimed to have done so in self-defence. A second hearing is set to take place at a Szeged court after the woman appealed the sentence, and she will remain in custody pending its outcome, the statement said.

