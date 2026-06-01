A man tried to fly from Debrecen to England using a fake passport

A Georgian citizen was caught during passport control at the end of May. The 42-year-old man was attempting to travel to England from Debrecen International Airport when police officers noticed something suspicious about his travel document.

Instead of presenting his original passport, which contains special security printing features, he attempted to leave Hungary using a high-quality counterfeit produced by printing. He was taken into custody and questioned as a suspect on charges of forgery of an official document.

It later emerged that, despite possessing a valid and genuine passport, he decided to test the fake document he had previously purchased. He had a specific reason for doing so: while a Georgian passport holder would have needed to obtain a visa to enter the United Kingdom, the counterfeit document would have allowed him to avoid that requirement, according to the county police’s social media post.