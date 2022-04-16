One Person Died and Several Injured in an Accident on M5 Motorway

One person died and several got injured in an accident that happened on M5 motorway on Friday night, police reported on their website.

According to the announcement of the Pest County Police Headquarters, a 59-year-old man from Budapest was driving a car on the side of the M5 motorway leading to Budapest in the Kakucs area when he collided with a car parked in a stop lane.



Paramedics fought in vain for the man’s life, who eventually died of his injuries on the spot.



Three of the passengers in the stationary vehicle suffered minor or serious injuries and were taken to hospital by paramedics, according to a police statement.

MTI

Photo: Zoltán Mihádák