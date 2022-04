Diószegi Sámuel Botanical Garden is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year as a local protected area.

On this occasion, organizers invite you to a guided garden walk on April 21st, 2022 (Thursday) from 13:00. At the end of the walk, the opening of the highly successful Botanica Historica exhibition at the Természettár follows, which can also be viewed by visitors in the exhibition hall of the school.

