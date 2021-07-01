Hungary Records One Covid Fatality, 52 New Infections

One elderly person with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 52 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 5,486,514 people have received a first jab, while 4,916,927 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 39,354, while hospitals are treating 126 Covid patients, 23 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 2,212 people in official quarantine, while 6,130,295 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,128 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,992. Fully 738,782 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay