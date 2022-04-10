Mild Spring Weather to Arrive – We Can Measure 22-24 Celsius

On Sunday, the sun may be shining in a larger area, but showers and thunderstorms may occur along the Tisza and in the Northern Central Mountains. The maximum temperatures will be between 8-13 degrees.

We will have sunny days on Monday and Tuesday, however, mornings will be cold. It may freeze in several places, more likely in the east and northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 14-18 degrees, in the west it will be warmer.

By Wednesday, the afternoon peak could reach 20 degrees in the west, while it will be around 15 degrees in the east.



Overall, Thursday will be the hottest, measuring over 15 degrees nationwide. While the peaks to the east and north of the Danube will usually be around 18-20 degrees, in the west and south it can be 22-23 degrees.



A cold front arrives on Friday, so the air cools down in the west, but it will be warm in the southeast and east. It can be 22-23 degrees, but temperature 24 Celsius is not excluded, either.

