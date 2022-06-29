5G Radiation Levels Safe, Say Experts

The electromagnetic radiation emitted by 5G technology does not exceed the safety limits, according to tests carried out by Hungarian media authority NMHH and health authority NNK.

NNK and NMHH run regular radiation tests on 5G technology, the media authority said in a statement. The testing scheme was also presented at a conference held by the International Radiation Protection Association (IRPA), they said. The supposed health impacts of 5G technology remains an important topic because there is still a degree of public concern over 5G radiation, the statement said. 5G data traffic in Hungary is still small compared with the older mobile network generations, the NMHH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay