In Hungary, the epidemic has more deaths in proportion to the population than in Italy

Hungary has the seventh-highest number of victims of the virus since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. On Wednesday, there were 179 more victims of the epidemic in Hungary, thus ahead of Italy.444.hu noticed the summary of Our World in Data, according to which there were 1,689.9 victims of the virus per one million inhabitants in Hungary. Based on their list, San Marino, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and Montenegro had more victims of the epidemic in proportion to the population.
Related Posts
Iris Properties
Debrecen, Bem tér - Garage is for rent at Bem tér
14 m2 garage for rent
22 500 Ft
Debrecen, Miklós utca
36 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft
Debrecen, Vezér utca - Modern flat near to Böszörmenyi Campus
120 m2 flat for rent
250 000 Ft
Debrecen, Kartács utca - Low cost studio next to Universities
29 m2 flat for rent
80 000 Ft
Debrecen, Hatvan utca - Homy flat in the Center
55 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft
Debrecen, Szoboszlói út - Flat with terrace close to Center
44 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft