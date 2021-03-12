In Hungary, the epidemic has more deaths in proportion to the population than in Italy

Hungary has the seventh-highest number of victims of the virus since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. On Wednesday, there were 179 more victims of the epidemic in Hungary, thus ahead of Italy.444.hu noticed the summary of Our World in Data, according to which there were 1,689.9 victims of the virus per one million inhabitants in Hungary. Based on their list, San Marino, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and Montenegro had more victims of the epidemic in proportion to the population.