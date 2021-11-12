There Will Be Traffic Restrictions at the M35 Józsa Junction

According to the announcement of Colas Út Zrt., it is planned to carry out bridge beam lifting works at the Debrecen-Józsa junction due to the construction work on the M35 motorway between 12th and 15th November 2021.

 

Schedule of the work:

November 12th, 2021 (Friday) 7 a.m.-5 p.m.: lifting of bridge girders on the left track, stopping traffic intermittently with police assistance every 20 minutes for a period of 10 minutes.

November 13th, 2021 (Saturday) 7 a.m.-5 p.m.: lifting of bridge girders on the left, then on the right track, stopping traffic intermittently with police assistance every 20 minutes for a period of 10 minutes.

November 14th, 2021 (Sunday) 7.00-17.00: lifting of bridge girders on the right track, stopping traffic intermittently with police assistance every 20 minutes for a period of 10 minutes.

