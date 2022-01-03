January starts with road closures in Debrecen and Hajdú-Bihar county

At many points in the county and Debrecen, motorists have to expect road breaks and lane closures. According to the information in the Road Information, you should pay close attention to the following places.

On the M35 motorway, due to the construction of the junction, only the outer lane can be walked on both sides near the Józsai resting place, and due to the construction works, there is a lane-pulling diversion between km 34 and 41 in some places.

The junction will be rebuilt on the main road 33 in Debrecen, at the intersection of Nyíl utca and Hadházi út. They work with lane closure and speed limits.

In Debrecen, at the beginning of the main road 48, two of the four lanes were closed due to a pipe break, for a few days, it is only possible to drive on one lane per direction.

On the main road 48, between Debrecen and Vámospércs, and between Vámospércs and the border, due to construction works, restrictions may make it difficult to get ahead.

