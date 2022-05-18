Tungsram will be separated for the first time from its employees in Hajdúböszörmény and Kisvárda

Tungsram will virtually cease production in Kisvárda, more than half of the workers to be sent from here will have access to suitable employment opportunities locally or in the area, and in the case of Hajdúböszörmény, the unions see a need for redundancies in the labor market, said Melinda Mészáros on Tuesday to MTI.

The union leader recalled that about 1,600 people would be laid off intermittently from Tungsram’s five sites, with the first wave expected in early July. Kisvárda and Hajdúböszörmény were the first to be affected, followed by Nagykanizsa and Zalaegerszeg, and Budapest in the autumn.

The most significant redundancies will be at the Nagykanizsa site, with the planned redundancies affecting those involved in the production of halogen bulbs, mainly manual workers, trained and skilled workers and technicians. The layoffs are being negotiated at both national and local levels.

At the local level, the Tungsram Workers’ Independent Trade Union consults with the company’s representatives. President Gábor Sallai informed the MTI that during the negotiations the trade union wanted to ensure that the affected employees could leave with more favorable conditions than those laid down in the Labor Code.

