New York to Host Second Hungarian Contemporary Arts Festival

Culture Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on New York to Host Second Hungarian Contemporary Arts Festival

The Hungary L!ve contemporary arts festival will be held in New York for the second time between May 23 and 29, featuring theatre performances, concerts, workshops and panel discussions, the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) said on Tuesday.

 

The festival’s organiser, the Hungary L!ve Arts Foundation, aims to bring Hungarian culture closer to New York, MOME said in a statement. The first Hungary L!ve festival in 2018 drew some 1,000 visitors to Manhattan’s iconic cultural venues. Theatre productions featured as the event will include Kristóf Kelemen’s Observers, the Dollardaddys troupe’s East and Mirror from the Éva Duda Dance Company. The festival will also feature a staged reading of Pál Zavada’s A Market Day and a screening of Gábor Herendi’s Toxikoma, according to the official programme. MOME’s Media Institute will also present a selection of the works of its current and former students, including short films and graphic design works about life in central and eastern Europe. The event also includes the Hungarian Poster Association and OPLA’s poster exhibition titled Reflecting on Ukraine.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Ukraine Has Won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

New York to Host Second Hungarian Contemporary Arts Festival

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The gypsy heroes can be seen in Dósa Nádor Square for two more days

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *