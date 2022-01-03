Writer and Public Activist Gergely Homonnay Found Dead in Rome

Writer Gergely Homonnay, a public activist, was found dead in an Italian club on Saturday, writes Corriere della Sera.

The body of the 46-year-old writer was found in the washroom of the Turkish bath at a private club called Bananon in Rome around New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. His death was first reported to have been caused by cardiac and circulatory arrest. They tried to resuscitate him, but could not save his life.

It is only after a medical examination that it is possible to say clearly what exactly caused the death.

According to initial reports, police found no evidence of violence on the body, but proceedings are underway over drug suspects found at the scene, a bag of white powder and some vials. The Italian paper writes that dust and liquids were found in the club locker room during a search of the deceased man’s personal belongings. Police are also investigating based on messages and contacts on Homonnay’s phone.

telex.hu

Photo: Homonnay Gergely / Instagram