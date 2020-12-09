Dr. Hunor Novák: 80-100% of the ventilated patients died

There have also been reports from some large centers saying that 80-100% of the patients that have been ventilated have died, writes dr. Hunor Novák, pediatrician, who spoke to a professor working in intensive care about the statistics that are difficult to interpret and the need for a paradigm shift: the use of ventilators should be reduced. According to Novák, who received reliable, unpublished data from two large (non-Budapest) intensive care units:

in both locations, 92–95% of patients requiring mechanical (invasive) ventilation intubated due to the coronavirus died.

He said that the “official” mortality rate is approximately 50% for ventilated patients diagnosed with COVID. It turned out that the 50% was actually 95%, which was discovered when they looked at the data of the treated patients and the outcome of their treatment one by one. According to Novák, it was not a matter of deliberately cosmeticizing and falsifying the data, but this 50% survival statistic could have been obtained from the computer and it could have been queried quickly and easily.

He also points out that the current IT system isn’t suitable for showing accurate mortality statistics (it is disturbed by several factors: for example, it includes false-positive patients initially admitted as COVID patients, who have not been intubated and ventilated by machine).

While the government has been lying about getting as many ventilators as possible and resolving the situation with them, healing everyone, the real survival rate of those being ventilated is shocking.

– writes Hunor Novák, who also published an interview on his website with a professor working in intensive care, a well-known authority who works in Hungarian healthcare.

