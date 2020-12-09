Stolen wallet

A young boy stole a forgotten wallet in a store. He was caught by the Debrecen district officers in one day.

On December 6, 2020, the police received a report that a wallet had been stolen from a store in Debrecen. Police collected data and quickly identified a young man from Nyírábrány who was suspected of committing the crime. The 16-year-old boy was recognized by the district officers a day later in Debrecen and was caught. During the investigation, it also turned out that the Debrecen District Court had issued an arrest warrant against him, so he was detained by the investigators after questioning him.

He confessed and said he noticed a forgotten wallet on the counter in the store. He waited for the seller to be distracted and then quickly hid it in his pocket.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters has launched an investigation into the juvenile on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of theft.

police.hu