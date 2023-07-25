The prosecutor’s office filed charges against the thief of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the two men who stripped and stole the copper window sills of the Great Temple in February 2023, and one of them also committed four other thefts.

According to the indictment, on the evening of February 9, 2023, the two men went to the back part of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen, facing the park, where the older man began to pry six copper window sills with pliers. The man put three of the loosened ledges in a bag, and he and his partner took it away and dropped it off at a metal buyer in Debrecen the next day. The stolen copper plate, worth HUF 187,000 in total, was found by the Debrecen police and returned to the victim.

Prior to this, between December 23, 2022 and February 5, 2023, the older man stole various valuables from four other houses in Bocskaikert and Hajdúhadház, including a ladder, garden tools, a bicycle and a mobile phone. The police also seized most of the theft damage caused in this way, totaling HUF 200,000, and returned it to the owners.

In addition, on February 1, 2023, around midnight, the older offender shouted heavily in a drunken state in the area of one of the railway stations in Debrecen, so the railway guard notified the police, who arrived at the scene and called an ambulance due to the man’s injuries. In the meantime, they tried to calm him down, but the perpetrator remained angry, and when he got into the ambulance, he cursed one of the policemen with obscenities.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen has brought charges against the older man who is under arrest, who has repeatedly relapsed, for theft and defamation, and against his companion, who is also under arrest, for the crime of theft. In his indictment, he proposed that both offenders be sentenced to imprisonment.

(Debrecen Court)