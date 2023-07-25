X is officially Twitter’s new logo and name

On Monday, American businessman Elon Musk officially announced the transformation of Twitter into X, as well as a complete change of the image of the social platform.



As a sign of the change, a giant X, which is Twitter’s new logo, was projected on the company’s headquarters in San Francisco on Sunday night, and users already saw it on the homepage of the social network on Monday.

The entrepreneur who bought the company last fall for $44 billion wrote in his post published early Monday that he is saying goodbye to the Twitter brand name and is gradually “getting rid” of all birds that refer to the microblogging service’s previous logo.

Over the weekend, Musk revealed his plan to change the previous light blue color scheme to black and white. When asked by users what to call their posts in the future, which were called tweets on Twitter, Musk responded by saying “feel free to call them X”.

The owner previously changed the name and corporate form of the parent company of the social network, which has been operating under the name Twitter, from Twitter Inc. to X Corp.

Press reports note that X appears in the names of several of Elon Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, the common name for his aerospace and space exploration company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. The businessman recently founded xAI, a company dedicated to the development of artificial intelligence. Back in 1999, his startup company was called X.com, from which the online payment platform known today as PayPal grew.

Linda Yaccarino, the president and CEO of the social medium, wrote about Twitter’s name and image change on Sunday that “X represents the future of unlimited interactivity”.

The company, which has been operating under the name Twitter until now, has announced several innovations in recent months, including the introduction of a paid service for so-called confirmed (identified as trustworthy) users. The primary goal of the amendments is to transform the social media giant operating at a serious loss into a profitable business.

