The highest, third-degree warning is in effect due to thunderstorms in Hajdú-Bihar county

Due to the danger of more intense thunderstorms, the National Meteorological Service issued a second-degree (orange) alert for the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron, Vas and Zala on Tuesday morning.

According to the danger signal delivered to MTI, more intense thunderstorms are to be expected in some districts of the three counties in the next few hours, in addition to lightning, the wind and hail accompanying thunderstorms are also a risk.

The meteorological service announced: on Tuesday, several waves of thunderstorms moving from the west, southwest to the east, and northeast are expected, as well as severe thunderstorms, which are likely to form into a system.

Primarily in the southeastern half of the country, in two-thirds of the country, the conditions are suitable for the formation of severe thunderstorms corresponding to the red level.

Violent thunderstorms are accompanied by stormy, damaging wind gusts of 90-100 kilometers per hour, but in thunderstorm systems 100-120 kilometers per hour, large ice and downpours. In the evening, the atmosphere slowly stabilizes from the northwest, but thunderstorm activity does not stop overnight.

Due to the severe thunderstorms, the meteorological service issued the highest, third-degree warning for Tuesday in the counties of Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Somogy, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Tolna, Zala.