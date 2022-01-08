Mayor of Debrecen: the New Natural History Museum Can Be Built on the Former Loki Sports Field

According to the proposal of the local government, the new Museum of Natural History can be built in Nagyerdő, Debrecen, on the site of the former Loki sports field on Oláh Gábor street, the mayor of the city said at a press conference on the spot on Friday.

 

László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) reminded that an agreement was signed with the government at the end of December, in which the Cabinet will provide HuF 2.4 billion for the city to carry out preparatory work for the establishment of the museum.


This will start a multi-year preparatory process, which will include the preparation of a detailed feasibility study, the conduct of a design tender procedure, and the preparation of the licensee’s and construction plans, the mayor listed.

MTI
Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi

