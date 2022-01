At the request of the municipality, the A.K.S.D. is working with a mixture of sand and salt to make the streets of Debrecen more accessible.

They are using eight vehicles, because at -1 ° C snowy and slippery roads and 0-1 cm of snow can be observed throughout the city. The company’s Facebook post says they’ve been working on the roads since 11 a.m.

debreceninap.hu