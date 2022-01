A car on the M35 collided with a railing.

A car collided with a railing between kilometers 56-57 of the M35 motorway in the Hajdúszovát area. The accident happened on the side leading to the capital, at dawn on Sunday, the county disaster management informed the press. The vehicle was de-energized by professional firefighters in Hajdúszoboszló. A traffic obstruction was expected on the affected section.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay