The policemen of Hajdú-Bihar County were praised by the Secretary of State

The state secretary of law and order accepted the report evaluating the activities of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters in 2023 and defined its tasks for 2024, the Hungarian government announced in a statement.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters held an annual staff meeting on March 11, 2024, in Debrecen, in the police headquarters building. At the meeting Dr. Zoltán Bolcsik, State Secretary for Law Enforcement, dr. Brigadier József Gyurosovics, county police chief, reported on the tasks, work and results of the organization under his control in the past year.

The State Secretary of Police accepted the report, congratulated the results achieved on behalf of the Minister of the Interior, thanked the staff for their outstanding police professional performance over the years, and defined the tasks for this year.

Accompanied by the state secretary, dr. attended the staff meeting. Lieutenant General János Balogh, national police chief.

(Debreceni Nap)