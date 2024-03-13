MÁV-Volán group: it is worth preparing for changes during the long weekend of March 15

Much more passenger traffic is expected on the day of the national holiday, March 15, and the long weekend, so MÁV and Volánbusz ask their passengers to plan their journey in time, it is worth buying tickets in advance as soon as possible, or use the machines, online ticket purchase in the Elvira or MÁV application; the schedule will also change – the railway company informed MTI on Wednesday.

It was written that the trains will run according to Friday, March 14, Saturday, March 16, the public holiday on March 16, Sunday, March 17, and the usual working day schedule from March 18.

It was indicated that on busy days in terms of passenger traffic, the trains of the more utilized morning and afternoon InterCity trains run with more cars than usual on general weekends.

Compared to the possibilities – depending on the advance purchase of tickets – Nyírség between Budapest-Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, Tokaj between Budapest-Miskolc-Nyíregyháza-Debrecen-Szolnok-Budapest, Tópart between Budapest-Nagykanizsa, Balaton between Budapest-Keszthely, Budapest – The railway company will start the Békés trains on the Békéscsaba connection, the Napfény trains on the Budapest-Cegléd-Szeged connection, the Bakony and Göcsej trains on the Budapest-Veszprém-Szombathely and Zalaegerszeg connections, and the Mecsek InterCity trains on the Budapest-Pécs connection – they wrote.

If possible, additional cars will be put on the market in addition to the planned ones, if the development of passenger traffic requires it – they added.

It was also announced that department stores and shopping centers will be closed on March 15, so the routes affected will also run according to their holiday schedule.

On March 15, the HÉV routes will run according to the timetable valid for the public holiday – says the announcement of MÁV Zrt.

(MTI)