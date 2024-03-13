A man verbally abused his partner for years in Debrecen

The man must answer in court for the crime of domestic violence based on verbal abuse.

According to the essence of the indictment, the perpetrator had been living with the victim in the woman’s house in Debrecen since 2009. The man did not have a job, so they lived on the woman’s income. The defendant had been drinking since 2016, and since January 2020, he had regularly and loudly scolded the victim several times a week after returning home drunk. He mainly made demeaning comments about the woman’s appearance, and the verbal abuse was often accompanied by physical activity. During the insults, the man regularly hit the woman in the face or pulled her hair, as a result of which the victim was not injured.

The woman filed a complaint against the perpetrator at the Debrecen police, and during the investigation, at her request, the court ordered the man’s detention for four months.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the perpetrator, who has confessed to his crime, of the crime of domestic violence committed with defamation. In his indictment, he proposed that the District Court of Debrecen issue a criminal sentence based on the case files, imposing a suspended prison sentence on the defendant.

(ugyeszseg.hu)