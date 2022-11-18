Hungarian Sentenced to Prison in the Netherlands Arrested in North Western Hungary

A Hungarian national sentenced to prison in the Netherlands for human trafficking was captured in the city of Mosonmagyaróvár, in north-western Hungary, on an international arrest warrant, Hungarian law enforcement said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old man was sentenced for forcing vulnerable Hungarian women into prostitution in the Netherlands, the National Investigation Bureau (NNI) said on the website police.hu. The women were physically and emotionally abused and withheld payment, they added.

Dutch law enforcement started investigating the prostitution ring in late 2020. Its members were later captured and sentenced to prison for human trafficking in a legally binding ruling this spring. The Hungarian national fled, however, and the court issued a European and international warrant for his arrest. Dutch investigators tracked the man to Hungary and appealed to Hungarian law enforcement for assistance in his capture. He was apprehended by the NNI within a few weeks and is currently in custody pending extradition proceedings.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay