Two Families Got Into a Fight in Létavértes – One Person Suffered Severe Injuries

Two families got into a fight on the open street on August 7th in Létavértes. They had an argument due to an earlier disagreement. They started pushing and threatening each other. A family member drove to the scene. Arriving, he steered the vehicle towards one of the people and hit him. The relatives of the injured man, therefore, attacked the car with the tools and sticks in their hands and started hitting it – police.hu reported.

Two families attacked each other in Létavértes (Had-Bihar county). One man suffered life-threatening injuries, police caught four people.

An alert was received by the police on 7th August, 2021 around 6:00 pm that two families started a fight on the open street in Létavértes. Several units immediately went to the scene, they stopped the fight, and then the ambulance was called to a man suspected of being hit by a car.

Data collection soon revealed what happened on the street. Two families were arguing about an earlier disagreement, and later on they began pushing and threatening each other. A 34-year-old male member of one of the families heard about the fight, and he immediately got in a car and set off for the scene. As soon as he arrived, he drove the car towards one of the people on the street and hit him. The relatives of the injured man therefore attacked the car with the tools and sticks in their hands and began hitting the vehicle. The driver closed the vehicle’s doors, then turned and drove away from the scene.

Later, the police found the local man, who had been taken to the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, where he was taken into criminal custody after his interrogation. On August 10th, 2021, the Debrecen District Court ordered the arrest for a well-founded suspicion of committing a life-threatening bodily harm.

The run-over man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries based on medical opinions and was merely lucky not to have died. The investigating authority, with the involvement of a transport expert, will investigate the circumstances of the case.

Police also caught a man and two young women, who were interrogated as suspects on suspicion of committing crimes in groups.

debreceninap.hu