Euro area securities issues statistics: June 2021

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 778.2 billion in June 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 651.8 billion and hence net issues to EUR 126.4 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents decreased from 5.3% in May 2021 to 4.3% in June.

Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities decreased from -3.6% in May 2021 to -8.1% in June. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate decreased from 6.2% in May 2021 to 5.5% in June. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities decreased from 6.6% in May 2021 to 6.1% in June. The annual growth rate of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities decreased from 0.5% in May 2021 to 0.0% in June.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 5.5% in May 2021 to 4.3% in June. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this rate of change decreased from 0.1% in May 2021 to -0.4% in June. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs decreased from 3.8% in May 2021 to 3.1% in June. For the general government, this growth rate decreased from 8.4% in May 2021 to 6.9% in June.The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs was -9.9% in June 2021, compared with -9.7% in May. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from 1.4% in May 2021 to 0.9% in June.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities decreased from 6.2% in May 2021 to 5.0% in June. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this rate of change decreased from 0.2% in May 2021 to -0.4% in June.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 28.8 billion in June 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 2.3 billion and hence net issues to EUR 26.5 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 2.5% in June 2021, compared with 2.3% in May. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 1.7% in June 2021, compared with 1.6% in May. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate increased from 1.4% in May 2021 to 1.8% in June. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate increased from 6.1% in May 2021 to 6.4% in June.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 9,792.4 billion at the end of June 2021. Compared with EUR 7,510.4 billion at the end of June 2020, this represents an annual increase of 30.4% in the value of the stock of listed shares in June 2021, down from 32.9% in May.

Data for listed shares

For queries, please use the Statistical information request form.

Notes: