The presentation of national values will be the motto of the Galiba Children’s Festival in Debrecen

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park awaits the audience with diverse programs at the 10th Galiba Children’s Festival from 15 to 22 August, the aim of the event is to present national values, to pass them on in the spirit of tradition and innovation, said the organizers.

In parallel with the Galiba Children’s Festival, the programs of the Flower Carnival of Debrecen will be held from 12 to 22 August.

Deputy Mayor István Puskás said that the first Galiba Children’s Festival, organized for the first time in 2012, is a special highlight for families and children who can have a lifelong experience with the most popular and richest program offer in Eastern Hungary in the only remaining amusement park in the country. We are proud of the proud traditions of Debrecen, which we try to further strengthen and carry on from handicrafts to folk dances, the deputy mayor emphasized.

Sándor Gergely Nagy, the manager of the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park, emphasized that 178 programs are offered during the Galiba Children’s Festival, which indicates diversity. In addition to the traditional children’s programs – knight’s camp, knight’s castle, handicrafts – they cook goulash in a cauldron on the gastronomic terrace and bake bread in the oven.

Erika Kékedi, the program organizer of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Nonprofit Kft., Said that

that in celebration of the 10th anniversary, representatives of 80 crafts will settle in the cultural park, where children can also try Debrecen-related sports during the Olympic year, such as fencing, but there will also be board games.

János Tóth, head of the Hagyományok Háza Hálózat, reminded that this year the Hagyományok Háza will be 20 years old, while the dance house movement will be 50 years old. On this occasion, the audience can take part in a rich program on the Nagyerdei Outdoor Stage on Thursday, August 12.

Dance teacher Lenke Törökné Csécs, folk dancer, said that the flower carnival was realized following the idea of folk dancer András Béres and that the Phoenix Children’s and Youth Folk Dance Ensemble has been a regular participant in carnivals for decades. Two associations from Oradea outside the counties of the county were also invited to this year. She added that in the name of preserving the tradition, all county folk art associations were invited, which also take part in the festival.

