Katalin has been in an awake coma for 8 years, yet she was sued by her ex-husband for child support

Blikk has told a heartbreaking story, perhaps reaching out to people who can help a family in trouble.

Katalin was hospitalized for the removal of a benign brain tumor nearly a decade ago, but after the surgery, a hospital infection attacked her body, which put her in a vigilant coma, she can only communicate with a blink. The woman’s mother sued the hospital because her daughter was not given antibiotics for a week after the infection, but the case is not over yet.

Katalin’s mother, Éva – who is with her daughter 24 hours a day, feeds, washes and diapers – said the ex-husband not only sued Katalin, but also sued Éva too, their debt is more than 400 thousand forints, the bailiff can come at any time.

We haven’t seen the kids since their mother is in a coma. One of them will soon be of legal age and the other will be 17 years old. Although their father had not lived with them before, he took them in after the tragedy. Since then, he hasn’t even brought the siblings to the sight of his grandparents, and he won’t let them go to their mother at all. Though the little ones worshiped Katalin before, they lived on a farm where they were engaged in animal husbandry. For the first three years, my daughter looked at the door and cried a lot when heard her kids voices on old videos. Since then, she has realized that she is waiting in vain…

A treatment in Barcelona can now give them hope, which they could pay out of the money they expect from the sued hospital. However, this would require removing the remaining bacteria from the woman’s body first, and then requiring a skull implant and skill development rehabilitation – which in turn would cost a lot of money.

who is independent of the case, the claim for child support on the part of the ex-husband is lawful because child support can be requested from the other parent who is not raising and caring for the child. The other party’s child support obligation precedes all other obligations. This cannot be endangered by other claims or debts. It sounds surreal, but in this case, a woman in a vigilant coma is also obliged to pay at the expense of her own well-being.

