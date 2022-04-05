Six people wanted to take out a commodity loan in a store in Debrecen with a false employer certificate

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted six defendants who wanted to buy valuable mobile phones at an electronics store in Debrecen on the basis of a fake document for minor damage and other crimes.

Between January 8 and March 6, 2020, the defendants appeared at an electronics store in Debrecen at various times to buy a mobile phone worth nearly HUF 400,000.

The perpetrators wanted to obtain the phones by attaching a false employer certificate at a credit application point operated by one of the financial institutions in the store. The false document was intended to give the impression that they were creditworthy, and they wanted to buy the mobile phones they selected on their own, on credit. However, the defendants did not intend to pay the purchase price or the installments, nor did they have the financial means to do so.

The woman’s loan application was accepted on the basis of her fake employer’s certificate, so she bought the device worth more than 400,000 forints from a commodity loan. As she did not pay the installment at all, the damage caused to the financial institution was not reimbursed, so the bank requested compensation for the damage during the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Station.

The loan applications of five male defendants in the case were denied, so they could not obtain cell phones.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the Debrecen District Court for the fraud and attempted fraud that caused minor damage to the accused who confessed to their actions.

In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a fine on the accused on the basis of the content of the case file and adjudicate on the merits of the civil law claim filed by the injured financial institution.

