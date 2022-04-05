Exciting city walks start in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Exciting city walks start in Debrecen

Thematic city walks related to Holnemváros will start soon in Debrecen, Mesterfalva. The exhibition, organized from the photo collection of the Déri Museum, is an extraordinary time journey in Debrecen for more than 100 years, Explore Debrecen has announced.

Seeing the photos reveals the atmosphere of the old civic world that can be felt here and there in Mesterfalva, which was formed in the Árpádian era. You want to show this world to Explore Debrecen, who specializes in personalized sightseeing programs, on city walks related to the exhibition. The exact timing of the walks has not been announced yet.

The organizers can check in here for more details.

 

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Explore Debrecen

Related Posts

Six people wanted to take out a commodity loan in a store in Debrecen with a false employer certificate

Bácsi Éva

Avar burned on two hundred square meters in the Hajdúböszörmény

Bácsi Éva

Police Roadshow is held in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *