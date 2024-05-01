Arrest of the 12-year-old girl who stabbed her classmate has been ordered

The Győr Magistrate’s Court ordered the arrest of the 12-year-old girl who stabbed her classmate at the Bőny elementary school on Monday morning for 30 days. “According to the prosecutor’s motion, due to the age of the suspect, the coercive measure must be carried out in a correctional institution, against which no one appealed,” said Máté Kinga, the spokesperson of the Győr Court.

The reason for the decision is that most of the class community has not yet been questioned, the girl’s family and home circumstances must also be investigated, and due to the so-called “death list” found with her, it cannot be ruled out with certainty that she would not commit another crime if she is released, explained the spokesperson. Katalin B. made a substantive statement in relation to the case before the investigating judge.



The 12-year-old child was suspected of premeditated and attempted homicide committed against a person under the age of 14.

Lawyer Pál Bátki told RTL Híradó that she could be sentenced to between 5 and 15 years in prison.

In Hungary, since 2013, people under the age of 14 can be punished, but the fact that the little girl who committed the stabbing is over 12 years old is not enough in itself, a forensic medical expert must determine whether the child had the capacity to discern, whether she had the intellectual and emotional at the level of being liable. The question is whether she knows what she is doing at all, whether she can control her will, explained the lawyer.

The victim’s father said in the Balázsék program of Rádió1 that the knife pierced his daughter’s lung, she was operated on, she is still in the intensive care unit, but her condition is stable and she woke up a few minutes ago.

24.hu

pixabay