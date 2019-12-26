Budapest police arrest Syrian man over assault

Police have arrested a Syrian national who assaulted a woman in central Budapest over the weekend, Budapest police said. The man, aged 25, approached the victim in her car parked on Andrássy Avenue on Saturday afternoon. He opened the driver’s side door and kicked the victim before forcing himself into the car. He then started yelling first in English and then in Arabic at the woman, who in panic got out and ran away seeking help. The man, however, caught up to her, punched her in the face several times and grabbed her mobile phone. He also punched a pedestrian who tried to help the woman. Police caught the man within 30 minutes and established that according to his documents he had been granted asylum in Germany.

The Budapest chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it has ordered the man’s pre-trial detention, citing the circumstances of the crime and a flight-risk.

MTI