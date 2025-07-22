Debrecen welcomes nearly 80 students from 27 countries to this year’s Summer University

Nearly 80 students from 27 countries are coming to the Debrecen Summer University this year to learn about the Hungarian language and culture. The Hungarian Language and Culture Course, held between July 21 and August 15, welcomes participants ranging from 16 to 86 years old. Among foreign language learners, there is a growing number of young people, many of whom begin learning Hungarian because of family connections.

“The secret behind the nearly 100-year-old success of the Debrecen Summer University is that, even through wars and the collapse of political regimes, it has always been able to offer timely and valuable content to international students,” said Elek Bartha, Vice-Rector for Education, at the press conference marking the opening of the Summer University. “The institution is an important part of the University of Debrecen’s wide-ranging international relations, supported by its large international student community of over 7,500, the faculties’ extensive foreign partnerships, and the university’s mission to preserve and present the Hungarian language and culture.”

According to Péter Csatár, Strategic and Economic Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Debrecen, for four weeks the university’s Main Building and Nagyerdő Campus become the home of Hungarian language and culture. “With its diverse program, the Summer University builds bridges between cultures.”

“For many years now, the Summer University has been proving that, through its courses and the instructors of the Faculty of Humanities, it provides high-quality language education. The continuously renewed programs are now also available online. We believe that this expansion will extend the Summer University’s reach, potentially turning one month of intensive language learning into a year-long opportunity,” he added.

Approximately 25% of the 80 international students will stay in Debrecen for the full four weeks. According to Péter Szaffkó, Director of the Debrecen Summer University, this shows the participants’ strong motivation and commitment.

Scholarships remain significant this year, with 33 students participating with financial support. Although the number of students supported by the Tempus Public Foundation has decreased, other forms of scholarships remain, provided by the Rector of the University of Debrecen, the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, the Bishop of the Reformed Church District of Tiszántúl, the City of Debrecen, an organization of the Hungarian community in Cleveland, USA, the Summer University’s Director, and even the Campus Restaurant. However, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of self-funded students this year.

Students come from 27 countries, with the largest group (15 participants) arriving from the United States. Polish university students studying Hungarian and teachers from bilingual schools in Slovenia also make up a significant portion. The youngest participant is 16 years old, while the oldest is 86.

As in previous years, participants underwent written and online oral placement tests before starting the course.

“Typically, beginner groups are the largest in language courses, as there are always newcomers to any language. However, this year at the Debrecen Summer University, this trend has shifted: more students will be in intermediate and advanced groups than in beginner ones,” said Edit Dobi, Academic Director. “This is encouraging, as it shows many have persevered and reached higher proficiency levels in Hungarian.”

She also noted that this year there is a noticeable increase in teenage participants. Many are visiting Debrecen for the first time, and most have Hungarian roots through their ancestors or spouses.

Traditional folk programs will continue this year: folk songs, music, and dance on Mondays, and themed cultural programs on Fridays. Friday nights will also feature 90s retro parties and quizzes for student entertainment. Those wishing to explore the city further can join night tours or visit the Jewish Quarter and the Reformed College Museum. Advanced learners can practice their Hungarian in a relaxed setting at the Wednesday “conversation lounge.”

At the opening ceremony, István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen and former instructor of the Summer University, welcomed the international students and emphasized the event’s cultural mediation role.

(unideb.hu)