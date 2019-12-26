Three people arrested by the police

Events of 25 December in numbers:

The police caught three people and took another eleven to various police stations on 25 December 2019.

One perpetrator was caught in the act of committing a crime and one person was taken to a police station on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

One foreign person was taken to a police station for staying illegally in the country.

Three people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in thirteen cases.

There were no traffic accidents in the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar County.

Source: debreceninap.hu